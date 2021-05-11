Barons Announce Capacity Increase and Release Remaining Individual Tickets

May 11, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Following the conclusion of the first Barons homestand of the 2021 season, the Birmingham Barons have announced that starting on Tuesday, May 18th Regions Field will operate at an expanded capacity. This capacity increase will include areas such as the seating bowl, premium seating and group areas.

Per the City of Birmingham and Major League Baseball, face masks will still be required at Regions Field.

Starting at 9:00 am on Wednesday the 12th, the Barons will release the remaining individual tickets for the rest of the 2021 season. Fans are strongly recommended to pre-order their tickets by purchasing them online here, over the phone at 205-988-3200, or by visiting the Joe Drake Box Office located at Regions Field, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.

See below for a breakdown of individual game ticket pricing:

Single Game Ticket Pricing:

General Admission/Berm Seating - $10 ($8 Child/Military/Senior)

Baseline Box - $13 ($11 Child/Military/Senior)

Field Reserve - $16 ($14 Child/Military/Senior)

Dugout Premium - $20 ($18 Child/Military/Senior)

Tickets purchased for the 2020 season can be exchanged for 2021 tickets by contacting barons@barons.com. For group tickets, please contact groups@barons.com.

Gates will open one hour before all Barons home games this season. All home Barons games can be heard on WJOX2 100.5FM.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 11, 2021

Barons Announce Capacity Increase and Release Remaining Individual Tickets - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.