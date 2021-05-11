M-Braves and Shuckers Postponed on Tuesday Night in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - Tonight's scheduled series opener at Biloxi has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at MGM Park. The 6:35 pm first pitch was initially delayed for two hours before the game was officially called.

The M-Braves (2-4) and Biloxi Shuckers (1-5) will play a single game on Wednesday and Thursday and then play a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games on Friday night to make up the postponement.

LHP Hayden Deal (0-1, 1.80) will make the start for the M-Braves now on Wednesday and be opposed by RHP Noah Zavolas (0-0, --) for the Shuckers.

The Braves will return to Trustmark Park for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will feature the return of Bark in the Park, two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

For tickets and more information, be sure to visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

