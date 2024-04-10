Shuckers-M-Braves Postponed on Wednesday

April 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves were postponed on Wednesday at Trustmark Park due to rain. The teams will make up the game on Thursday, April 11 at 5:05 p.m. as part of a doubleheader. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

