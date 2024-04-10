Wednesday's Matinee Game against Biloxi Postponed by Severe Weather

April 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL - Wednesday's scheduled 11:05 am matinee game between the Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park has been postponed due to severe weather in the area. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday, April 11 doubleheader with first pitch at 5:05 pm.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange them for any future M-Braves home game during the 2024 regular season. Exchanges can only be made at the Trustmark Park box office. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster should contact the Trustmark Park box office for more information. Any schools that purchased tickets to the game should reach out to their ticket representative at Trustmark Park by calling 601-932-8788.

Thursday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games. The first game will begin at 5:05 pm CT, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Gates will open at 4:00 pm.

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials, Cornhole on the concourse, and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

The Opening Homestand continues over the weekend with back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Friday and Saturday, presented by Wiliam Carey University and AARP.

