Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained out in Montgomery
April 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Montgomery, Ala. - Wednesday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a 7-inning doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery against the Biscuits on Thursday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com and the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Montgomery's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.
