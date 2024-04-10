Wednesday Night's Game with Pensacola Postponed Due to Inclement Weather and Unplayable Field Conditions

April 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Wednesday's scheduled 6:35pm between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader starting at 4pm.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2024 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.

Saturday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games, the first starting at 4pm followed by a second approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 3:30pm.

The series will continue on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.

The Opening Homestand continues over the weekend with a Riverwalk Replica Stadium Giveaway on Friday and a MAX Fireworks Show on Saturday.

