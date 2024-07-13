Shuckers Fall to Lookouts on Saturday Night

July 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (41-43, 11-6) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (25-61, 5-12) by a 9-5 final on Saturday night at AT&T Field in Chattanooga. The game saw 14 runs, 18 hits and five home runs between the two teams.

Carlos Rodriguez started the scoring with a first-inning solo home run for the Shuckers, his first of the season and first since August 5, 2023, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. In the bottom of the second, the Lookouts tied the game on a sacrifice fly to left and took the lead on a two-run home run from Justice Thompson. Biloxi battled back in the third with an RBI single from Brock Wilken, but solo home runs from Austin Hendrick and Nick Northcut, along with a sacrifice fly from Mat Nelson, gave the Lookouts a 6-2 lead.

In the fourth, the Lookouts extended their lead with a two-run home run from Jose Torres, making it 8-2. They made it a 9-2 lead in the fifth after an RBI single from Dominic Pitelli. Biloxi clawed back into the game with an RBI single from Carlos Rodriguez and a double play that scored Casey Martin in the seventh, making it 9-4. They made it a 9-5 game in the eighth when Ernesto Martinez Jr. scored on a wild pitch. In the ninth, Connor Scott hit a ground-rule double with two outs, but Lookouts reliever Jake Gozzo induced a flyout to left-center, ending the game.

Logan Henderson (4-1) took the loss for the Shuckers while Sam Benschoter (1-5) earned the win for the Lookouts.

Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-5), Connor Scott (2-for-5) and Ernesto Martinez Jr. (3-for-3) all tallied multiple hits for the Shuckers, including two RBI from Rodriguez.

The series wraps up on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:15 p.m. CT at AT&T Field. Bradley Blalock (4-2, 4.52) is scheduled to start for Biloxi against Carson Rudd (0-3, 3.50) for the Lookouts. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:55 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.