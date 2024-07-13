Biscuits Cruise Past Smokies in 10-0 Shutout Win

July 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits' Adam Leverett on the mound

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits' Adam Leverett on the mound(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Adam Leverett spun five innings of one-hit ball, the offense broke the game open with a five-run third, and the Montgomery Biscuits (48-38, 8-9) handily beat the Tennessee Smokies (50-35, 10-7) in a 10-0 shutout win on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Carson Williams began the scoring with a solo blast off the left-field scoreboard in the first inning. MLB Pipelines's No. 9 overall prospect has racked up 14 homers this season, ranking third in the Southern League.

The Biscuits posted a five-run third inning to take a 6-0 lead. On just two hits, Montgomery took advantage of three walks and an error in the frame. Dominic Keegan brought in two runs on a single.

Leverett pitched five innings of one-hit ball in his 10th start for Montgomery. He worked around a bases-loaded jam in the third in his lone troublesome inning.

In the sixth, Montgomery tacked on three more runs. Gionti Turner doubled down the left-field line to score a run, and Williams brought in another on a sacrifice fly. Tanner Murray doubled in a run in the eighth to make it 10-0.

The bullpen completed the shutout. Keyshawn Askew pitched two scoreless innings, Evan Reifert added a shutout frame, and Austin Vernon struck out a pair to seal the shutout in the ninth.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Antonio Santos is slated to start for Tennessee. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.