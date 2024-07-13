Lookouts' HR Barrage Leads Them to 9-5 Win

The Chattanooga Lookouts scored nine runs in the first five innings in their 9-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers.

In the first inning Carlos Rodriguez launched a solo home run against starter Jose Acuna. In the second Sam Benschoter took over and tossed a scoreless second. In the bottom of that inning Ruben Ibarra and Dominic Pitelli hit back-to-back singles to kick start the offense. Ibarra scored on a sacrifice fly, and Chattanooga took the lead on a Justice Thompson two-run homer that sailed over the video board.

An inning later the team continued to overpower Biloxi's pitching staff. Austin Hendrick led off the frame with a solo shot and Nick Northcut followed that up later in the inning with one of his own.

Up 6-2 in the fourth, Jose Torres belted a two-run shot to increase their lead to six. They added their final run of the day in the fifth when Pitelli drove home Northcut.

The Shuckers began to cut away at the lead, scoring in the seventh and the eighth, but Jake Gozzo struck out Dylan O'Rae with the bases loaded to keep the lead at four.

Hendrick finished the night with three hits and Pitelli had two and his 21st stolen base.

Tomorrow is the team's last game before the All-Star break. Carson Rudd gets the nod for the 2:15 game.

