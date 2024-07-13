Tyler Tolve's Walkoff Homer Lifts M-Braves Over Barons on Saturday

PEARL, MS - Tyler Tolve blasted a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mississippi Braves walked off with a 3-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night. Tolve finished 3-for-4 with the walk-off home run in front of 3,249 fans at Trustmark Park.

Saturday's other star was M-Braves' starting pitcher David Fletcher. The 30-year-old knuckleball delivered a career-high 8.2 innings in a no-decision, allowing two runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts, throwing 106 pitches. It was the longest outing by a Mississippi starter this season and the longest since Nolan Kingham tossed a 9.0 inning complete game on September 1, 2019, vs. Chattanooga.

Fletcher had a shaky start on Saturday night, giving up three straight hits, which included a Tim Elko RBI infield single. The former Ole Miss star, Elko, struck again in the third inning with a solo home run to put the Barons (6-11, 47-39) up 2-0. After that, the former MVP candidate with the Angels only three more hits and retired 11 straight batters from the fifth to the eighth. Over his first seven starts for Mississippi, Fletcher has a 4.87 ERA.

The M-Braves (8-9, 39-46) rallied for two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. Former Atlanta Braves ninth-round pick Riley Gowens started for Birmingham and walked three straight with one out. Cody Milligan stole second, third, and home on a double-steal attempt to make it a 2-1 game. Geraldo Quintero smacked a single into right field, scoring Yolbert Sanchez to tie the game at 2-2.

The M-Braves threatened to go ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Justin Dean walked and eventually stole third base but was stranded after a strikeout and groundout. Dean's stolen base put him first in the Southern League with 35 steals.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Quintero drew a one-out walk but was caught stealing at second base for the second out. Tolve battled Birmingham right-hander Caleb Freeman to a 3-2 count and smashed a 380-foot home run to win the game. The homer was Tolve's team-leading eighth of the season.

The M-Braves and Barons wrap up the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is set for 2:05 pm with LHP Drew Parrish (5-5, 3.94) facing off against LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-2, 4.00). Coverage begins at 1:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

