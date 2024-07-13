Wahoos Make Pandas Blue

July 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - A valiant comeback attempt by the Trash Pandas came up just short Saturday evening as they dropped their fifth consecutive game to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 7-3 in 11 innings from Toyota Field. It was Pensacola's 11th consecutive win in Madison as the Trash Pandas fell to 42-43 on the season.

The game started as a pitchers' duel as starters Sam Bachman of Rocket City and Tristan Stevens of Pensacola battled through five-and-a-half scoreless innings. In the sixth, the Trash Pandas broke through on Stevens as third baseman Eric Wagaman reached on a fielder's choice to score shortstop Mac McCroskey from third and put Rocket City on the board. It was Stevens' lone blemish as he allowed a run on four base knocks over six frames with five punchouts.

Bachman fired seven shutout innings while surrendering only two hits for the Trash Pandas with four strikeouts. He departed with the home team winning 1-0 in the eighth. However, centerfielder Jakob Marsee led off the inning with a single for the Blue Wahoos. He advanced to second on a groundout, then stole third before scoring on a two-out passed ball from Rocket City catcher Myles Emmerson to tie the game.

Things stayed that way until the 10th as Pensacola picked up two runs. A throwing error from Trash Pandas first baseman Sam Brown and a Marsee RBI single put the visitors up 3-1. Rocket City though would storm back in the bottom-half on an RBI double from centerfielder Nelson Rada and a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Mac McCroskey, which plated the tying run.

However, with the game tied at three and the winning run at second with one out, Blue Wahoos reliever Woo-Suk Go struck out Wagaman and rightfielder Tucker Flint to keep the game tied.

Pensacola took the lead for good with four runs in the 11th. Shortstop Dalvy Rosario brought in the go-ahead run with a single before Marsee followed with a sacrifice fly to left. The Blue Wahoos put the game away with a two-run single from pinch hitter Diego Infante to make the final 7-3.

Marsee finished 2-5 with two singles, a sac fly, two stolen bases, and two RBI to pace Pensacola. Rosario chipped in with a 2-4 effort with two singles, an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Rocket City was led by Wagaman who singled twice in five at-bats with an RBI.

The win went to Go (W, 1-0) despite allowing two runs on a hit with two walks and two strikeouts in his lone inning. Rocket City reliever Brady Choban (L, 1-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on three hits over one frame.

The Trash Pandas and Blue Wahoos will face off in the finale of their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 4:05. It will be the Trash Pandas' second Lunaticos game as the team will wear specialty-themed jerseys as part of its Hispanic outreach. It will also be the club's beverage sleeve giveaway presented by Early Services. Kids will get to run the bases after the game thanks to Listerhill Credit Union. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney 5-6, 4.45 ERA (RCT) vs. Jonathan Bermudez 3-4, 2.60 ERA (PNS)

