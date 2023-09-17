Shuckers Fall in Season-Finale to Biscuits

September 17, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Brock Wilken of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado) Brock Wilken of the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (74-63, 40-28) finished out the 2023 season at MGM Park with a 7-2 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (79-58, 43-26) on Sunday afternoon. The Shuckers finished the second half with the second-best record in the Southern League and finished with the fourth-best overall record.

The Shuckers tallied both runs in the third off a two-RBI double from Brock Wilken, giving them a 2-0 lead. The Biscuits, however, struck back in the fourth with an RBI groundout from Erik Ostberg and a two-RBI single from Dru Baker to take a 3-2 lead. One batter later, Carson Williams slammed a two-RBI double to right, making it 5-2 Montgomery.

The Biscuits drove in another in the sixth with an RBI triple from Dru Baker to the right-field wall. In the ninth, they tallied their final run of the day with an error, making it 7-2. The Biscuits' pitching staff did not allow an earned run in the game, with five relief pitchers combining for 5.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Antonio Jimenez (4-0) earned the win for the Biscuits with 1.1 scoreless innings of work while Brewers' rehabber Aaron Ashby (0-1) was tagged with the loss for Biloxi.

The Shuckers finished the season by winning 13 of their final 18 games, including an 11-1 road trip to tie the single-season franchise record with 40 road wins.

As the Shuckers head into the offseason, they'll start at home on April 5, 2024, against the Montgomery Biscuits on Opening Day. Fans can get tickets for 2024 Shuck Nation Memberships with a $100 deposit by emailing the Shuckers Sales Department or by calling (228) 233-3465.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.