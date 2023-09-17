M-Braves Fall to Pensacola in Season Finale

Jesse Franklin V of the Mississsippi Braves circles the bases

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves (62-75, 29-40) finished the 2023 season with a 6-3 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (79-57, 38-30) on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The M-Braves won 11 of their final 18 games, including two of the last three series. The club finished with the sixth best overall record in the Southern League. Pensacola will host game two and the potential game three in the South Division Playoffs on Thursday and Friday.

In his first start in September, Jacob Pearson got to work right away with an RBI double into right field in the first inning. Hendrik Clementina followed with another RBI double to make it 2-0. Pearson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

In the fourth, Jesse Franklin V launched his 15th homer of the season to left-center field to tie the game at 3-3. Franklin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run.

Jose Montilla highlighted the M-Braves pitching staff with three shutout innings of relief. He has allowed two earned runs in his last 9 1/3 innings over three relief appearances.

Pensacola scored three runs in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead. The Blue Wahoos held the M-Braves scoreless over the final five innings.

The M-Braves will start the 2024 season at Pensacola on April 5, 2024. The first home series starts on April 9, 2024, against Biloxi. For season tickets and a full 2024 schedule, visit mississippibraves.com.

