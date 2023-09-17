Smokies Cap off Regular Season with a Win

KODAK, TN - The Smokies ended the regular season with a 3-1 win over Rocket City. The Smokies pitching staff only gave up two hits, while the Smokies offense only had four total hits.

Tennessee jumped on Rocket City with two sacrifice flies by Andy Weber and Matt Shaw to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Rocket CIty scored a run in the fifth inning on a bloop single by Adrian Placencia to score David Calabrese and make it a 2-1 Smokies lead.

Tennessee got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a lead-off home run by Shaw to make it 3-1. Tennessee closer Eduarniel Nunez struck out the side in order in the ninth inning to win the ballgame 3-1. Smokies starter Chris Kachmar improved to 3-2 on the season, tossing five innings and allowed only one run with six strikeouts.

The Smokies advance to the Southern League postseason on Tuesday in a battle against the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch for game one of the series is set for 7:00 P.M.

