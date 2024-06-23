Shuckers End First Half on High Note Behind Dominant Outing from Shane Smith

MADISON, AL - For the second consecutive day, the Biloxi Shuckers (30-37) got a dominant start from the rotation, this time with 5.2 innings of one-run ball from Shane Smith, in a 4-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-35) in the first half finale from Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon. The win was Biloxi's 11 th in their last 17 to finish the half and their fifth in the six-game series against the Trash Pandas.

Brock Wilken started the scoring in the first with a two-run shot that clanged off the batter's eye in center, giving Biloxi a 2-0 lead three batters in. The home run was Wilken's seventh of the season, tying Ernesto Martinez Jr. for the team lead. The Trash Pandas then answered with a run of their own in the third with a solo home run from Mac McCroskey, making it 2-1. The Shuckers, however, answered with another two-run shot, this time from Zavier Warren to right, giving Biloxi a 4-1 lead. Warren's home run, his fifth of the year, left the bat at 110 MPH.

On the mound, Shane Smith dominated in his seventh start of the season, recording seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings. He retired 17 of the 18 batters he faced, including each of the final nine.

In the seventh, the Trash Pandas cut the deficit to 4-2 with a two-out RBI single from Tucker Flint, but Darrien Miller ended the threat by throwing out Flint trying to steal second, ending the inning. The Trash Pandas threatened again in the eighth, but Nate Peterson used a double play and a strikeout to work around two hits. In the ninth, Blake Holub entered with a runner on and no outs but used two strikeouts and a flyout to record his fifth save of the season. Smith (4-2) earned the win and lowered his ERA to 2.84 as a starter this season while Sam Bachman (0-1) took the loss for Rocket City.

