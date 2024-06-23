Blue Wahoos Drop Series Finale to Chattanooga After Montgomery Clinches Division

Pensacola, Fla. - Sometime in the top of the sixth inning Sunday, it became official from afar that the Montgomery Biscuits had clinched the Southern League's first half South Division crown.

Coincidentally, the Blue Wahoos had their game lead evaporate and never reclaimed as the Chattanooga Lookouts took a 6-4 win in the series finale that left a quiet mood among a crowd of 4,488 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Pensacola's bid for a third straight First Half divisional win in the league, and accompanying playoff qualifying spot, came up 1.5 games behind Montgomery in the standings as the season now resets for the second half.

But the week still ended full of impact.

The Blue Wahoos had their first Juneteenth celebration event wrapped around Wednesday's game, a much sought-after, replica jersey giveaway Friday, a pair of weekend capacity crowds and Sunday's finale filled with kids running the bases and families playing in the outfield under crystal blue skies.

The Blue Wahoos twice wore jerseys this week, including Sunday, to honor the Pensacola Seagulls and their impact during a segregated era. Sunday's game was sponsored by Cox Communications as part of Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" to recognize the number Jackie Robinson wore during his Minor League career before breaking baseball's color barrier in 1947.

The Blue Wahoos' (38-30) second-place finish came with a seventh winning record in the past eight half-seasons with three different affiliations.

And this year's edition stayed in contention until the Biscuits scored an eighth-inning run and held off the Birmingham Barons 5-4 in their final first half game.

Sunday started just fine for the Blue Wahoos.

They took a 4-0 lead after two innings. Three of the first four batters in the first inning reached base. Zach Zubia hit a two-run double and Nathan Martorella followed with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.

Cody Morissette blasted a solo homer in the second inning on a ball that traveled 455 feet and hit the top of a table umbrella on the Coors Light Cold Zone in right field.

Paul Mcintosh led off the third inning with a double, but was stranded. It became one of the Blue Wahoos' last scoring opportunities.

The Lookouts (20-49), the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate, who struggled to finish with the worst record in all minor league levels, concluded their final first half with a series split in Pensacola.

They got a two-run homer from Ivan Johnson off Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermúdez in the third inning, then a solo blast from No. 9 hitter Jose Torres in the fifth inning.

In the eventful sixth, the Lookouts loaded the bases, got an RBI groundout by Torres, then a two-run double by Johnson off reliever Dale Stanavich that became the game-winner.

Two Chattanooga relievers to shut out the Blue Wahoos in the final four innings.

The Blue Wahoos will now take Monday off, recharge, then begin the second half of the schedule on Tuesday in Biloxi against the Biloxi Shuckers.

GAME NOTABLES

--- As part of "The Nine Night," the Blue Wahoos honored four players - Pensacola's brother tandem of Joe "JJ" Cannon and brother Tim Cannon, Adron Chambers, and Detroit Tigers legend Jake Wood, who grew up in New Jersey and became the first African-American player in the Tigers system to make his MLB debut in 1961.

Wood has lived in Pensacola for the past 15-plus years and remains active in the baseball community. All four threw out a ceremonial first pitch to loud applause.

JJ Cannon was the first Pensacola State College player to get drafted when the Houston Astros chose him in the first round of the 1977 Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Astros. Tim Cannon was chosen by the San Diego Padres years later and played four pro seasons. Chambers was part of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2011 World Series championship team in the same year he made his MLB debut.

--- Participants in the recent Fred Waters Youth Baseball Clinic had a parade around the field prior to the game. All four aforementioned former pro players were guest instructors during the clinic on June 14.

WHAT's NEXT?

WHO: Blue Wahoos vs. Biloxi Shuckers

WHEN: Tuesday through Sunday (June 30).

WHERE: Keesler Federal Park, Biloxi, Miss.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on www.bluewahoos.com/radio with Blue Wahoos broadcaster Erik Bremer in Biloxi. The broadcast is also available on the MiLB App.

LIVE TV: The game will be available on a video stream through Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

NEXT HOMESTAND: July 1-3 (3 games) vs. Montgomery Biscuits

