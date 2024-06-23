Barons Get 4-1 Win in 10 Innings

The Birmingham Barons scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to secure the 4-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits before 3,296 at Riverwalk Stadium on Saturday night. With the win, the Barons stay a half-game lead with one game to play on the Tennessee Smokies in the first half of the Northern Division. If the Barons win on Sunday, they will claim the first-half title and secure a spot in the 2024 playoffs.

The Biscuits scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning. Dru Baker doubled to center field, and a few batters later, Dominic Keegan singled to center field, scoring. Baker and Montgomery took the early 1-0 lead. In the top of the sixth inning, Matt Hagan was hit by a pitch, then Jacob Gonzalez smoked a double down the left field line, scoring Hogan all the way from first base. With the run, the game was tied at 1-1.

In the top of the 10th inning, a perfect Jacob Burke sacrifice bunt advanced Wilfred Veras to third base. A single by catcher Michael Turner to center field scored Veras. The next batter, Jason Matthews, triples to left field, scoring Turner. Hogan singled to right field, scoring Matthews, and the Barons led 4-1. Closer Eric Adler came in the 10th inning and recorded his fifth save and the Barons go on to get the big road win.

Starting pitcher Noah Schultz gave up a run in the first inning and settled in the game, going 4.0 innings, giving up five hits, one earned run, and a walk with two strikeouts. Lefty Garrett Schoenle had a huge game relieving Schultz, going 3.0 innings and giving up no hits and no runs with five strikeouts. Caleb Freeman gave up only one walk in his one inning. Winning pitcher Gil Luna (3-1, 2.45) has a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Next, the Barons will play Montgomery in the last game of the first half on Sunday. Left-handed pitcher Ky Bush (5-2, 1.78) will take the mound for the Barons.

