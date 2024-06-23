Trash Pandas End First Half with 4-2 Loss to Shuckers

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell flat in Sunday's series finale in a 4-2 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers, closing a stretch of 17 consecutive games at Toyota Field.

Biloxi grabbed a lead in the opening inning as infielder Brock Wilken brought home a pair against Trash Pandas starter Sam Bachman (L, 0-1) with his seventh home run of the season.

The Trash Pandas cut the deficit in half with their first hit of the day in the third, as infielder Mac McCroskey smacked his first professional home run to left-center field. That was the only hit and baserunner allowed by Biloxi starting pitcher Shane Smith (W, 4-2) who was dominant in 5.2 innings on the mound.

The Shuckers would respond in the fourth when infielder Zavier Warren came through with a two-run lazer beam to right. The homer gave Biloxi a 4-1 lead.

The Trash Pandas got back within two in the seventh on an RBI single from outfielder Tucker Flint. Rocket City had two runners on with two out in the ninth but Shuckers closer Blake Holub (S, 5) finished the game with a strikeout of Flint and give Biloxi its fifth win of the week.

Rocket City (33-35) will now travel to Chattanooga to face the Lookouts to begin the second half slate.

First pitch is set for 6:15 CT on Tuesday. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. TBD (CHA)

