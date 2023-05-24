Shuckers, Brewers Announce Promotion of RHP Kaleb Bowman, Chirino to IL

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Kaleb Bowman has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin. RHP Harold Chirino has also been placed on the 7-Day Injured List.

Bowman, who was signed by the Brewers this offseason after spending 2022 with the Gastonia Honey Hunters, struck out 15 and allowed four earned runs in 13.0 innings this year. Bowman also tallied six saves in 13 appearances for the Timber Rattlers. The righty will wear #25 for the Shuckers.

Chirino has thrown 14 scoreless innings for Biloxi this year over 11 appearances with 22 strikeouts.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

