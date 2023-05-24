Tolve's Walk-Off Single Lifts the M-Braves Over the Blue Wahoos 2-1

Mississippi Braves' Drew Lugbauer at bat

PEARL, MS - Drew Lugbauer's solo homer sent the game to extra innings, and Tyler Tolve delivered a walk-off base hit to lift the Mississippi Braves (18-22) over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-15) by a final score of 2-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves won eight of the last nine home games and evened the series at one game apiece. In a bullpen game for the M-Braves, four pitchers combined to allow one run on four hits.

RHP José Montilla made his third spot start of the season. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits in four innings. In his last two spot starts, Montilla has allowed one run in seven innings.

Pensacola took advantage of a leadoff hit in the third. Nasim Nuñez brought in Pensacola's lone run on a sacrifice fly to left field.

For a second straight night, the M-Braves missed out on some early scoring chances. Two walks and hit batter loaded the bases in the first, but the M-Braves came up empty. Cal Conley and Justin Dean led off the third with a pair of base hits, but the M-Braves again failed to capitalize. The club left 12 runners stranded, batting 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Conley went 1-for-2 with three walks. The infielder is currently on a six-game hit streak and has reached base in 13 of the last 14 games.

LHP Hayden Deal followed Montilla and pitched a pair of scoreless innings. Deal improved to a 3.31 ERA and has yet to allow a run in his last five innings over three relief appearances.

LHP Jake McSteen added two more shutout innings to send it to the ninth inning. The left-hander has a 3.12 ERA in 17 1/3 innings this season.

In the ninth, Lugbauer sent a first pitch fastball to the bullpen in left field to tie the game at 1-1. Lugbauer homered for the second straight game and his nine homers are tied Kyren Paris of Rocket City for the league lead. The first baseman is currently on a 12-game on-base streak.

RHP Kyle Wilcox pitched a scoreless ninth and a scoreless 10th, setting the M-Braves up with a chance to win in the bottom of the 10th. Wilcox has yet to give up a run in 6 1/3 innings over five relief appearances for the M-Braves this season. He recently returned to the club from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

In his ninth game for the M-Braves, Tolve came up with two outs and a runner on third base in the 10th. The catcher broke his bat on a liner to left field that got down to win the game 2-1. Luke Waddell scored the winning run.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at Trustmark Park. A starter to be named will make the start for Mississippi while LHP Luis Palacios (1-1, 6.30) makes the start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

