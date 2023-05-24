Pitching Proves Dominant as Barons Take Game Two from Smokies

May 24, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn. - The Barons pitching staff tossed a gem on Wednesday night as they defeated the Smokies by a final score of 3-1.

The Smokies got on the board first, as a two-out BJ Murray double in the first inning brought home Luis Vazquez, making the game 1-0. However, the Barons got back even quickly, as Xavier Fernandez hit the first pitch of the second deep to left field, tying the game at one with the solo shot.

After the tie, starting pitchers Kohl Franklin for Tennessee and Chase Solesky for Birmingham traded zeros in the run column from the third into the sixth inning. The Barons then finally broke through with an RBI single from Alsander Womack to score Jose Rodriguez, giving Birmingham their first lead at 2-1.

The Barons added on in the top of the seventh, when Yoelqui Cespedes launched a lead-off home run to left-center field, giving them a two-run cushion. Tennessee then threatened in the bottom half of the frame, loading the bases with one out, but a flyout and a strikeout left all three runners aboard.

Pitching remained dominant for Birmingham, as they allowed no runs and just two hits in the final three innings to preserve the 3-1 victory for the Barons.

