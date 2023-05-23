Shuckers, Brewers Announce Promotion of LHP Russell Smith, Two to IL

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Russell Smith has been promoted to Biloxi from high-A Wisconsin. In corresponding moves, LHP Adam Seminaris and LHP Brandon Knarr have both been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 22.

The former second-round pick of the Brewers in 2021 appeared in eight games this year at High-A Wisconsin. He struck out 27 over 17.1 innings.

The active roster stands at 27 players.

