M-Braves Make Series of Roster Moves Before Homestand on Tuesday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves before tonight's series opener against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. INF Luke Waddell (pictured above) and RHP Kyle Wilcox were transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, and OF Jacob Pearson was reinstated from the Development List. In corresponding moves, RHP Daysbel Hernandez was placed on the 7-day injured List, OF Drew Campbell was placed on the Development List, and INF Hudson Potts transferred to the FCL Braves roster.

Waddell, 24, played in 29 games for the Triple-A Stripers after being transferred to Gwinnett from Mississippi on April 14. Waddell hit .221 with two doubles, two triples, 10 RBI, 20 walks, three stolen bases, and a .346 on-base percentage. In four games with the M-Braves, the Loveland, OH native hit .364 (4-for-11, with a double, two runs, five RBI, and two stolen bases. In 53 career M-Braves games, Waddell has a .260 batting average with 11 doubles, two home runs, 36 RBI, and six stolen bases.

Wilcox, 28, opened the season with the M-Braves giving up no runs in four games over 4.1 innings with a 0.23 WHIP and a .071 batting average against. The Danbury, CT native was promoted to Gwinnett on April 17 and made his Triple-A debut on April 19 at Omaha. Wilcox did not allow a run over his first eight games across both levels (8.1 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 10 SO). Wilcox owns each of the 10 top velos for Gwinnett pitchers this year, topping out at 100.1 mph on two occasions.

The M-Braves begin a six-game homestand tonight against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:35 pm. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

