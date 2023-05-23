Comeback Kids Strike Again As Smokies Take Game One Against Barons

KODAK, Tenn. - The Smokies erased a three-run deficit late on Tuesday night to take the series opener from the Barons.

It didn't take long for the scoring to get started, as the Barons took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to solo home runs by Jose Rodriguez and Alsander Womack, respectively.

The Smokies rallied quickly to tie the game, as Cole Roederer hit his first home run of the season and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second, knotting the contest up at 2 apiece.

Birmingham took the lead back in the top of the fifth, when Xavier Fernandez hit a three-run homer to left field, making it a 5-2 game.

Nelson Maldonado led off the bottom of the sixth with a blast to left-center field to cut the Tennessee deficit to 5-3. The Smokies offense then came to life in the seventh, as they scored four runs in the frame to take a 7-5 lead into the eighth.

The reliever combo of Riley Martin, Ben Hecht, and Cayne Ueckert combined to throw four innings of one-hit, shutout ball to preserve the game for the Smokies.

The series continues tomorrow night (5/24) at 7:00 PM EST with All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday.

