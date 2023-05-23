Bennett, Meeker, Contreras Combine for Shuckers' Sixth Shutout Win

May 23, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Nick Bennett on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Nick Bennett on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Behind a dominant pitching performance that saw Nick Bennett retire the final 13 batters he faced, the Biloxi Shuckers (21-19) shut out the Montgomery Biscuits (20-20), 6-0, in game one of their series at MGM Park on Tuesday night. The shutout was the Shuckers' sixth in 2023 and their third at home.

In a spot start, Bennett came out firing and struck out the first batter he faced. After a groundout to third, the next two reached before Bennett retired the next 13 batters he faced. The righty tallied two strikeouts in the second and struck out the side in the fourth. His seven strikeouts set a new season-high.

On offense, Tyler Black brought the fireworks early for Biloxi. After a leadoff walk in the first, he stole second and third to bring his total to 23 stolen bases on the year. His 23 stolen bases lead the Southern League and are the ninth-most in a single season in Shuckers franchise history.

In the third, the Shuckers struck first after Wes Clarke doubled and was brought home by a sacrifice fly to center from Black. Noah Campbell then led off the fourth inning for Biloxi with a triple. The next batter, Jeferson Quero brought him home on a double, and Carlos Rodriguez brought him home on a groundout.

With the score at 3-0, Wes Clarke smashed another double to left that scored Lamar Sparks from second and extended Biloxi's lead to 4-0.

From there, James Meeker (2-2) tied his season-high with four innings, tallied four strikeouts and earned the win. Luis Contreras entered in the ninth and used a strikeout, fielder's choice and a flyout to center to secure the series-opening win. Victor Muñoz (3-3) took the loss for Montgomery in his first start of the year.

The two teams are set to meet on Wednesday at MGM Park at 6:35 p.m. Pups and their owners can hang out on the MGM Park berm for just $8 as the Shuckers host their first Bark in the Park of the year. All military personnel can also receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. There's also a Pre-Game Happy Hour from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. with $3 16oz draft beers at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.