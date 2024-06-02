Shuckers, Blue Wahoos Canceled on Sunday at Shuckers Ballpark

June 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos were canceled due to rain at Shuckers Ballpark on Sunday. As the game marked the final matchup between the two teams in the first half, the game will not be made up. The Shuckers will return to Shuckers Ballpark on Tuesday, June 11 against the Tennessee Smokies.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game, excluding July 3, for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game road trip against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.