Los Angeles Angels Recall Ben Joyce from Rocket City

June 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have recalled right-handed pitcher Ben Joyce from the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Sunday.

Joyce made a team-high 18 appearances for the Trash Pandas in 2024, finishing with a 4.26 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.

In the month of May, Joyce made 11 appearances and recorded a 3.75 ERA with 22 strikeouts.

After beginning the 2023 season with Rocket City, Joyce was assigned to the Los Angeles Angels and appeared in 12 games out of the bullpen.

The Angels drafted Joyce in the third round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Tennessee.

Joyce becomes the second Trash Pandas player this season to be assigned to the Angels straight from Double-A alongside infielder Kyren Paris.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.