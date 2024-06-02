Biscuits Score Nine Unanswered to Close out 13-5 Series Finale Win over M-Braves

June 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Jalen Battles

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Jalen Battles(Montgomery Biscuits)

PEARL, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (30-21) scored nine unanswered runs in the final three innings of a 13-5 win in the series finale against the Mississippi Braves (23-28) at Trustmark Park. The club took five of six in the series and eight of 12 in the longest road trip of the season.

Dominic Keegan's sacrifice fly scored the Biscuits first run in the fourth to tie the game at 1-1. Nick Schnell homered for a second straight game, an opposite-field, three-run homer that put Montgomery ahead 4-1 in the fourth.

Keegan went 4-for-4 with four singles and three RBI in his first four-hit game of the season. Schnell upped his homer total to six.

After Brandon Parker homered for a second time to put the M-Braves ahead 5-4 after six innings, Montgomery exploded. The Biscuits ripped off six runs on six singles in the seventh. Chandler Simpson singled in the tying run. Keegan laced a single into right center to score two more, and Tanner Murray's RBI single brought in the sixth run of the frame.

Simpson went 3-for-5 with three singles and his 11th stolen base in 10 Double-A games. Murray went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

The Biscuits added three more in the final two innings, including RBI doubles from Jalen Battles and Murray. The club finished with 18 hits, three short of their season high. Keyshawn Askew picked up his second win with 1 â  scoreless innings.

Montgomery returns home on Tuesday night for a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) at Riverwalk Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.