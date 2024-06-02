8th Inning Explosion Propels Pandas to Series Victory

June 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham, Ala. - With two outs in the eighth inning, the Trash Pandas rallied for four runs in a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the first place Birmingham Barons at Regions Fields on Sunday.

Following a bases loaded walk by 1B Sam Brown, DH Gustavo Campero (11-for-36 with runners in scoring position) came through with a two-run single to put the Trash Pandas on top 5-3.

RHP Andrew Dalquist (L, 1-1) entered the game in the fateful eighth for the Barons staked to a 3-1 lead. The 23-year-old former 3rd Round Draft Pick of the White Sox was able to record two outs, but walked the bases loaded. RHP Eric Adler relieved Dalquist and surrendered the walk to Brown on four pitches which plated PH Eric Wagaman and set up Campero's go-ahead 2-run single. RF Tucker Flint followed with his third hit of the game to score Brown - the eventual game-winning run.

Baron's RHP Mason Adams (ND, 3-3) bookended the series with another impressive outing. The 24-year-old from Okeechobee, FL tossed a season-high seven innings and allowed one run on five hits, struck out two, and did not allow a walk on just 79 pitches. Combined with his six scoreless innings in the Barons' 4-0 victory on Tuesday, Adams allowed just one run in 13 innings this series and now sports a 0.74 ERA in six starts at Regions Field this season.

The Barons scratched out two runs in the second inning off Trash Pandas RHP Chase Chaney (ND, 2-5) in his five innings of work. Back-to-back singles by 1B Tim Elko and RF Wilfred Veras started the inning, and after a sacrifice bunt by LF Duke Ellis moved both runners into scoring position, CF Jacob Burke cleared the bases with a 2-run single.

The Trash Pandas touched-up Adams for just one run in the 5th inning. Wth one out Flint singled out and advanced to second on a wild pitch before 3B Ben Gobbel singled to right for his 6th RBI in 13 games since joining the Trash Pandas on May 18th.

In relief of Chaney, the Trash Pandas bullpen allowed one run in four innings. RHP Mason Erla followed Chaney and gave up a run on three hits. LHP Nick Jones (W, 2-2) entered in the seventh inning and struck out two in a perfect inning.

After the 8th inning outburst, RHP Ivan Armstrong (H,2) came on to face the Barons' middle of the order and allowed just a two-out single to Elko. RHP Michael Darrell-Hicks (SV, 5) hit Burke who would score on a fielder's choice which account for the Barons' fourth run and just the second run the right-hander has allowed in 26.0 innings this season. The 26-year-old - and former college teammate of Barons starter Adams - next retired the 2B Jacob Gonzalez to end the game.

The Trash Pandas (26-25) return to Toyota Field to begin a six game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts (14-37) this Tuesday, June 4th. The game is the Trash Pandas' Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Wellstone and Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

