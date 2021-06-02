Shuckers Best Biscuits, 9-5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (9-16) fell behind early, and were never able to catch up in their 9-5 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (11-15) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Faustino Carrera (1-2) opened for the Biscuits and ran into trouble in the first, allowing four runs on five hits to go along with a lone strikeout. The Shuckers got RBI-singles from Jamie Westbrook and Payton Henry, an RBI-double from Lucas Erceg, and a Jonathan Aranda error at third brought home Biloxi's fourth run of a nearly 15-minute first inning

Harvard man Noah Zavolas (2-1) was on the other side for the Shuckers, and after allowing a lead-off single to Garrett Whitley in the bottom of the first, the righty served up a two-run homer to Miles Mastrobuoni to cut the deficit in half at 4-2. An inning later, Jonathan Aranda launched his first Double-A home run to right to make it a 4-3 game.

The Biscuits would add their fifth run on a Mastrobuoni error at shortstop in the fifth. But Cal Stevenson's second home run of the season was crushed to right in the bottom of the fifth, and brought the Biscuits back within one at 5-4.

The Shuckers would tack on two more runs in the sixth courtesy of Payton Henry's two-run single off Caleb Sampen that made it 7-4 Biloxi. Stevenson added a sac fly in the seventh to pull the Biscuits back within two at 7-5. Biloxi would score two more in the eight on a sac fly and a wild pitch, however, to put the game out of reach. The Biscuits made five errors on the night, including three by Mastrobuoni at shortstop.

The Biscuits will try to rebound on Thirsty Thursday when Shane Baz (0-4) takes on Leo Crawford (1-1) at 6:35 PM CT with a Hey Butter Butter T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

