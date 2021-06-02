Trash Pandas, Lookouts Rained out on Wednesday

Wednesday night's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Chattanooga Lookouts originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Toyota Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Thursday, June 3, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. All gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and the VIP gate will open at 3:30 p.m. If you are holding tickets for Thursday's game, they are valid for both games of the doubleheader.

Happy Hour will still take place from 5-7 p.m. with $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza from 5-7 p.m. Thursday is also Burgers & Buds Thursday, where fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $10, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars. In addition, the first 2,500 fans aged 18 or older will receive a bottle of hand sanitizer, courtesy of Inline Electric

Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas' ticket office located at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas (11-14) continue their series against the Lookouts (15-10) with Thursday night's doubleheader. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

