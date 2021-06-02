Lookouts Unveil Additional 2021 Promotions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce additional promotions for the 2021 season!

New Upcoming Promotions

Tuesday, June 8 - Car Litter Bag Giveaway presented by Nobody Trashes Tennessee (First 500 fans)

Sunday, June 13 - Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips

Thursday, June 24 - Chattahooligan Night - Lookouts/Chattanooga Football Club co-branded scarf giveaway presented by Warren & Griffin P.C. (First 500 fans)

Friday, July 23 - Superhero Night presented by the Alzheimer's Association

Saturday, July 24 - Joey Votto Bobblehead presented by Great Clips (First 1,000 fans)

Friday, August 6 - Agriculture Night presented by Hamilton County Farm Bureau (Postgame Fireworks)

Wednesday, August 25 and Wednesday, September 1 - Dogs at the Diamond

Friday, August 27 - The World Famous ZOOperstars! / EPB 9 Innings of Winning

Sunday, August 29 - Montañas de Chattanooga

Sunday, September 5 - Senior Day presented by Medicare Misty / Humana

Tickets for Phase two (June 22 - July 25) are already on sale and tickets for phase three go on sale June 21 and covers games from August 3 to September 19. Tickets begin at $8. Discounted tickets for children (ages 3-12), seniors and the military begin at $6. Don't miss Fireworks the first Friday home game each month. Get your tickets now for Fireworks on Friday, June 11. Promotions are subject to change.

Season tickets, 7, 14 and 21 game mini-plans, and group outings are also on sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is now open for business Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear and face-masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

