Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player of the Month

June 2, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May.

This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first in WHIP (0.83).

Two weeks ago, Lodolo had his best start of the season, twirling seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. That performance earned him Double-A South Player of the Week honors. This is the 23-year-old's first season in Double-A after being selected by the Reds in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft. The lefty looks to continue his red-hot start Saturday when the Lookouts face the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

