Shuckers Announce Promotion of LHP Nick Bennet to Triple-A Nashville

July 5, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Nick Bennett has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville.

In 18 appearances and two starts with Biloxi in 2023, Bennett has struck out 41 in 42 innings. Bennett previously made one appearance with Nashville during the 2022 season.

The active roster stands at 27 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.