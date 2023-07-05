Birmingham Takes Down Tennessee in 4th of July Battle

The Birmingham Barons emerged victorious over the Tennessee Smokies in a 9-8 Fourth of July battle. The Barons in the victory were able to put up points early but with a big third inning from the Smokies the game seemed decided. With the image of fireworks being shot off after a victory, the Barons stormed back to take down the opposition with a fifth frame that ultimately decided the ballgame.

The Barons were able to pull off the come from behind victory mainly because of two factors: Jose Rodriguez and the bullpen.

Rodriguez finished the night 2-4 from the plate accounting for two runs, two RBI and a home run. The infielder brought in his first run of the game in the second inning with a solo shot and brought in the second on a sacrifice fly to give them the lead in the fifth. The 22-year-old is now tied for the team lead in home runs with 11 as well as sits inside the top five in batting average with a .258.

Rodriguez's help was glaring; however, the bullpen had a huge part in keeping the game at bay so the comeback could happen. Barons starting LHP Tommy Sommer only managed 3.0 innings pitched and gave up six earned runs. Sommer was relieved after the third, meaning that the bullpen would have to carry six innings. In those six innings, the Barons used a collective of four pitchers that combined for four hits, two earned runs, seven strikeouts and four scoreless innings.

Birmingham kicked off the game fast with scoring two runs in the top of the first in Luis Mieses reaching on a ground out to score Rodriguez and Adam Hackenberg reaching on an error to score Bryan Ramos. The Barons knew that the only chance to beat the Smokies dynamic offense that leads the league in home runs, RBIs, doubles and is second in hits was to score early and often.

However, that was also the game plan for the Smokies to try and take down the Barons. Sommer in his three innings allowed three home runs, the first coming in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit in half for the Smokies. Birmingham would answer back in the top of the second with Rodriguez's home run to take back the two-run lead. The two foes exchanged runs in the inning, but the game was still in favor of the Barons.

The Smokies delivered a four-run blow to the away team in the bottom of the third on a ground out and a three-run home run by BJ Murray. The four-run frame put the Smokies in the lead and a lone run scored in the fourth made the game 7-4. The lone run in the fourth was given up by Jeremiah Burke, who collected his second win of the season in his 2.0 IP. Burke allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out one.

After the Smokies had their fun, the Barons turned back on the burners as they handed the home team a four-run frame in the fifth. In the fifth, the Barons scored on a Yoelqui Cespedes double, Hackenberg single, Moises Castillo single and capped off the inning on a Rodriguez sac fly for the lead.

The Barons took back the lead with an explosive inning and protected the lead with three scoreless innings from the mound. RHP Luke Shilling was the first to take the mound with the lead in place and was efficient with his 1.1 IP. In the six batters faced, Shilling finished with zero hits, zero runs, two walks and three strikeouts.

LHP Gil Luna replaced Shilling with two outs left in the seventh inning. Luna pitched the same number of innings and had similar success from the mound. The southpaw finished the night with zero hits, zero runs, two walks and one strikeout.

With the help of the duo on the mound the Barons carried the lead into the eighth and Ramos on a wild pitch added an insurance run. The insurance run by Ramos was crucial in the game as LHP Haylen Green allowed one run in the bottom of the ninth during his time on the mound.

Green allowed the runs; however, the left-hander was solid from the bump for his 1.1 IP. The 25-year-old finished off the game with one hit, one earned run, two strikeouts and his third save of the year.

Birmingham fought back in Game 1 to take the game advantage over Tennessee and 3-3 in the second half of the season. The Barons will look to get back above the .500 in Game 2 as LHP Andrew Perez takes the bump for his first start of the season.

