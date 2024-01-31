Shuckers Announce New "Biloxi King Cakes" Alternate Identity

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced a new alternate identity for the 2024 season during the team's Mardi Gras event in Biloxi on Wednesday, with the team set to transform into the Biloxi King Cakes for four games throughout the 69-game home schedule. The King Cakes honor the Gulf Coast's Mardi Gras tradition, and the Shuckers will wear specialty hats and jerseys for each of the four games. The four dates are scheduled for Saturday, May 11, Saturday, June 15, Sunday, June 30 and Tuesday, August 13. Hats and apparel are on sale now online through the Shuckers Shop and at the team's ballpark. On-field jerseys and caps are available now for pre-order through the Shuckers Shop.

"We could not be more excited about releasing our King Cakes alternate identity," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "Mardi Gras is such an exciting celebration to be a part of across the Coast and we can't wait to bring it to life on the field in 2024."

The logo set, designed by the award-winning studio Brandiose, includes a king cake primary logo along with secondary marks with various Mardi Gras-themed accessories. The jersey also features beads as striping, continuing with the Mardi Gras theme.

"Today we're thrilled to unveil the Biloxi Shuckers' transformation into the King Cakes, a tribute to the vibrant Mardi Gras tradition," said Jason Klein, Partner at Brandiose. "This exciting identity embodies the energy, colors, and spirit of Mardi Gras. We dove deep into the heart of Gulf Coast culture to create a visual feast that resonates with the community's festive soul. It's a blend of tradition and fun, mirroring the lively streets of Biloxi during Mardi Gras. Our designs bring to life the iconic elements of the celebration, from bold purples and greens to intricate patterns reflecting the festive beads and costumes. This is more than a brand; it's a celebration of Biloxi's unique cultural tapestry."

Mardi Gras has a special spot in Biloxi's history. Since the first parade in 1908, over 110 years ago, Mardi Gras celebrations have been an integral part of the culture across the Coast. Biloxi is also known as the birthplace of Mardi Gras celebrations in Mississippi.

