Tickets for College Baseball Series at Trustmark Park on Sale this Friday

PEARL - Tickets for the 2024 College Baseball Series from Spectrum Events will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2, at 11:00 am at the Trustmark Park box office, online HERE, or via any Ticketmaster location. Mississippi Braves season ticket holders may purchase now by calling 601-932-8788.

The 2024 College Series will begin with Southern Miss taking on Mississippi State on Tuesday, March 5, at 6:00 pm. Next, Ole Miss will face Southern Miss on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:00 pm. Finally, the Governor's Cup between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will occur on Wednesday, May 1, at 6:00 pm. You can become a Mississippi Braves season ticket holder and purchase your seats before they go on sale to the public.

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State

Tuesday, March 5 | First Pitch: 6:00 pm | Gates: 5:00 pm

Southern Miss will serve as the home team and use the third base dugout

Club VIP - $65

Diamond - $55

Field - $42

GA Res - $32

Berm - $22

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

Tuesday, March 19 | First Pitch: 6:00 pm | Gates: 5:00 pm

Ole Miss will serve as the home team and use the third base dugout.

Club VIP - $65

Diamond - $55

Field - $42

GA Res - $32

Berm - $22

**Fans with tickets to last year's Southern Miss/Ole Miss game on March 28, 2023, may exchange their tickets for this game at the Trustmark Park box office**

Governor's Cup | Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Wednesday, May 1 | First Pitch: 6:00 pm | Gates: 5:00 pm

Mississippi State will serve as the home team and use the third-base dugout

Club VIP - $80

Diamond - $70

Field - $60

GA Res - $50

Berm - $32

Online purchases for mobile-only tickets - $0 delivery fees. Box Office over the Phone fees is $13 plus $3 per will-call ticket.

Spectrum Events presents the College Baseball Series. For more information regarding the College Series and Party Area rentals, please call Spectrum Events at 601-955-3266 or visit www.facebook.com/collegebaseballseries.

The Mississippi Braves begin the 2024 season on the road on Friday, April 5, at Pensacola. The M-Braves will open their 20th and final year at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:05 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers.

