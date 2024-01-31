Trash Pandas Launch Wedding Giveaway and 2024 Weekly Promotions

January 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have begun an extraordinary promotion for the 2024 campaign, where a lucky couple will win a special Wedding Giveaway. Now available for entry, fans can submit a form detailing why they should be selected for a wedding to take place during the Trash Pandas game on Saturday, August 31st.

The winners, selected by a panel of Trash Pandas staff ahead of the season, will receive a pregame ceremony on the field, reception for up to 40 guests in the Double Suite, a wedding cake, flowers, decorations, and many more festivities throughout the game.

The Trash Pandas will wear special tuxedo-style jerseys during that game against the Tennessee Smokies, and a postgame fireworks display will cap off the celebration.

The Trash Pandas are also bringing back their classic rotation of weekly promotions for the 2024 season at Toyota Field.

In addition to all the theme nights, specialty jersey auctions, and giveaways throughout the year, each home series will feature recurring promotions for every game of the week.

Tuesdays - Ladies Night presented by Reeds Jewelers

Every Tuesday night, ladies can enter to win prizes from local partners all throughout the game at the World Micro Guest Services booth, located on the concourse behind Section 5. All fans 21 & older can also enjoy $5 wine specials.

Wednesdays - Dog Days

Fans are encouraged to bring their pups to the park for each Wednesday night game. A $1 donation per dog is required, with all proceeds going to a local animal non-profit organization. Dogs and their owners can enjoy the action from the Budweiser Berm, Inline Electric Rock Porch, or anywhere around the outfield. Dogs are not permitted in reserved box seats.

Thursdays - Extended Happy Hour

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday, the Trash Pandas will offer $3 domestic draft beers at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and The Bullpen Bar in left field.

Fridays and Saturdays - Postgame Fireworks Spectaculars

Always a favorite for fans of all ages, a brilliant fireworks show will light up the Rocket City skies following the conclusion of each Friday and Saturday home game.

Sundays - Kids Run The Bases presented by Listerhill Credit Union

Kids can feel just like the pros, as they'll get to run around the bases at the end of every Sunday matchup. Those who register for a 2024 Sprocket's Kids Club membership will also have the ability to launch to the front of the baserunning line.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A MiLB Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The club begins the 2024 home campaign at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama on Tuesday, April 9 against the Birmingham Barons presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Single Game Tickets, 20-Game Mini Plans, and Group Tickets & Hospitality Spaces for the 2024 season are on-sale now. Details are available at TrashPandasBaseball.com, by calling 256-325-1403 ext. 2, or e-mailing info@trashpandasbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.