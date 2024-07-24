Look Out, Looks Blank Pandas

July 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (45-46, 12-11) offense was held to only one hit by the Chattanooga Lookouts (27-65, 7-16) pitching staff in a 2-0 loss on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Neither side recorded a hit until the fourth inning until Lookouts catcher Mat Nelson blasted a no-doubter over the left field wall against Trash Pandas starting pitcher Victor Mederos (L, 4-7). The Chattanooga lead was doubled in the sixth as infielder Ruben Ibarra drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Mederos ended his night with a quality start after tossing six innings while allowing two runs and striking out seven batters.

However, he was outdone by the Lookouts pitching staff. After two hitless innings from starter Jose Acuna, reliever Sam Benschoter (W, 2-5) took over and didn't allow the Trash Pandas only hit until the sixth inning.

Since the first inning of Tuesday night's game, Chattanooga's pitchers have held Rocket City to no runs on only three hits over a span of 16.1 innings.

The Trash Pandas will aim for revenge on Thursday against the Lookouts for Christmas in July. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Thomas Farr (CHA)

