Blalock's Dominant Start Leads Shuckers to Shutout Win Over Blue Wahoos

July 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Bradley Blalock on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Bradley Blalock on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

PENSACOLA, FL - Behind 5.1 shutout innings from starter Bradley Blalock, the Biloxi Shuckers (45-45, 15-8) earned their ninth shutout win of the year in a 3-0 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (50-41, 12-11) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday night. With the win, the Shuckers became the first Southern League team to reach 15 wins in the second half.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the second with a two-RBI single from Casey Martin, scoring Ernesto Martinez Jr. and Connor Scott for a 2-0 lead. The Shuckers then expanded the lead to 3-0 in the fourth with an RBI double from Lamar Sparks.

On the mound, Shuckers starter Bradley Blalock limited the damage with four hits allowed and three walks over 5.1 innings. He stranded six Blue Wahoos' baserunners, including four in scoring position and two at third. Nick Merkel, Craig Yoho and Justin Yeager then combined for 3.2 shutout innings out of the Shuckers bullpen to earn the shutout. Blalock (5-2) earned the win while Tristan Stevens (1-1) took the loss for the Blue Wahoos. Yeager earned his 11 th save of the season after a perfect ninth inning. Yoho also struck out two in a perfect eighth inning, raising his strikeout rate to 46% over his first 15 appearances at the Double-A level.

At the plate, Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-4) recorded his second consecutive multi-hit performance with a single and a triple. The night raised his slash line to .423/.552/.654 with a 1.206 OPS over 15 games in July.

Shane Smith (4-2, 3.18) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers in game three of the series on Thursday against Jonathan Bermudez (3-4, 2.63) for Pensacola. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.