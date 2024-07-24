Biscuits Stop M-Braves' Six-Game Winning Streak on Wednesday

July 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits handed the Mississippi Braves their first loss since July 12 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits dealt a three-hit shutout, stopping the M-Braves' winning streak at six games.

Logan Workman (W, 7-5) turned in one of his best outings of the year for the Biscuits (10-13, 50-42) on Wednesday night, scattering three hits over 7.0 shutout innings. Relievers Jack Hartman and Keshawn Askew had scoreless innings to finish the shutout. The M-Braves had two runners reach second base.

Mississippi starter Ian Majia (L, 7-3) retired six of the first seven batters but surrendered three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth. Over 4.0 innings in his 17th start, the Tuscon, AZ native allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits, three walks, and three strikeouts.

Heriberto Hernandez put the Biscuits up 2-0 with a bases-loaded two-run single in the third inning, followed by a Carson Williams RBI single. In the fourth, Williams added another RBI, and so did Jalen Battles.

Patrick Halligan hasn't allowed a run over his last nine outings and 9.1 innings, putting up another scoreless frame in the fifth inning, striking out one. Drew Parrish struck out three and gave up one hit in 3.0 shutout innings.

Game three of the series between the M-Braves (13-10, 44-47) and Biscuits is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP David Fletcher (1-2, 4.82) starts for the M-Braves against Montgomery RHP Duncan Davitt (0-1, 12.00). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

After the road trip, the M-Braves' next homestand will be Tuesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 11, against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. For tickets and more information on promotions, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.