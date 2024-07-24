Workman Shines, Biscuits Blank M-Braves

MONTGOMERY, AL - Logan Workman matched a career high with seven shutout innings, and the Montgomery Biscuits (50-42, 10-13) blanked the Mississippi Braves (44-47, 13-10) in a 5-0 win on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Workman used 73 pitches over seven innings and allowed three scattered hits and a walk with three strikeouts. He dropped to a 3.03 ERA in 98 innings. It was the third time in his career he hit seven innings and the second time this season.

The Biscuits broke through for three runs in the third inning. Carson Williams picked up an RBI single, and Heriberto Hernandez scored a pair on a line drive to left field to make it 3-0.

Jalen Battles scored Willy Vasquez on a base hit, and Williams singled in another to make it 5-0. Williams finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.

In his Double-A debut, Jack Hartman pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Keyshawn Askew completed the shutout in the ninth inning.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while David Fletcher is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

