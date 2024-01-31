Color the Can Contest Launched

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation has launched the Color the Can contest. The contest details and submission form is available online at TrashPandasFoundation.com.

Kids ages 3 to 12 are invited to submit a fun and creative design for this season's Cash Can. The Cash Can is a 6-foot trash can, which will act as a donation bank fundraiser for the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation. The downloadable coloring sheet is available online at TrashPandasFoundation.com, WAFF.com and in-person at The Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field and at the Trash Pandas Store at Hughes Road location during their regular business hours.

Prizes will be awarded to the Top 10 submissions and the Grand Prize winner's design will be re-created on the Foundation's Cash Can at Toyota Field this season. The display will be produced in partnership with the Welding Technology program at Calhoun Community College.

The Top 10 submissions will be revealed during "Tennessee Valley Living" on Friday, March 1 at 10am/CT on WAFF 48. voted on online and one Grand Prize winner will also receive eight (8) box seat tickets and one (1) Ceremonial First Pitch at the Trash Pandas Opening Night, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton, on Tuesday April 9, 2024, and a Trash Pandas Prize Pack. Nine additional finalists will receive four (4) Box Seat Ticket Vouchers for the 2024 season and a Trash Pandas Prize Pack.

