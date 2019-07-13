Shuckers and Lookouts Postponed

BILOXI, MS - Saturday's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to severe weather. The Shuckers and Lookouts will resume their suspended game from Friday night on Sunday at 1:35 pm and play it to its completion as a nine-inning game. The Shuckers and Lookouts will then play a seven-inning game approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Gates will open at 1:00 pm on Sunday. A ticket to Sunday's game will get fans into both games. Tickets from Friday and Saturday's games can be exchanged for Sunday's game or any future Shuckers regular-season home game. Tickets can be exchanged exclusively at the MGM Park Box Office on game days from 10 am through the game and during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

It's another Salute Sunday, with $8 Reserved Level tickets and $10 Dugout Box tickets available for active and retired military personnel. Shuckers players will wear military jerseys and there will be a special Color Guard on hand pregame. Bring your ball and glove for postgame catch on the field as well.

Family Four Packs are available which include four Reserved Level tickets, four chips, four hot dogs and four drinks for just $60. The Shuckers are also teaming up with the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation to raise awareness of domestic violence and educate fans about the resources available to help those in need. The first 500 fans to enter the gates will receive a Topps card pack and Joe Torre Safe at Home Topps individual card. Fans also have a chance to win a Joe Torre autographed baseball by purchasing Launch-a-Balls during the game with proceeds benefitting the Safe at Home Foundation.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

