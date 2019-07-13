Generals Gameday: July 13 vs. Birmingham

SARGE'S CARNIVAL WEEKEND runs Friday, July 12 through Saturday, July 13

Jackson Generals (52-40 Overall, 13-9 Second Half)

Vs. Birmingham Barons (41-50, 14-8 Second Half)

Saturday, July 13 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 93 | Home Game 42 | Second Half Game 23

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (4-3, 2.67 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Lincoln Henzman (2-3, 4.43 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, outlasted the Birmingham Barons on Friday at The Ballpark at Jackson, winning 8-7 in walk-off fashion. The Generals (52-40) won their seventh consecutive game, a season-high mark, while Birmingham (41-50) saw their Second Half lead in the North Division standings cut to just one game over the Generals.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Gravity machine Matt Peacock put up back-to-back quality starts to begin July, something he'd never been able to do in any two of his previous 25 professional starts. His groundball rate has fallen to 69.5%, but it still leads all MILB pitchers with at least 50 innings. Peacock has gone at least six innings in both of his prior outings against Birmingham, claiming two wins with three earned runs allowed. He faces Lincoln Henzman, a former Louisville teammate of Jackson's Drew Ellis. Henzman's one start against Jackson in June featured six earned runs allowed, but he's coming off a quality start against Pensacola (7.0 IP, 2 ER) last week.

SEVEN UP: After beating Birmingham on July 12, the Generals' win streak extended to seven games, their most consecutive victories since May 2018 against Pensacola and Birmingham. Jackson's longest win streak as a D-backs affiliate was a nine-game spree in April 2018 against Tennessee, Birmingham, and Chattanooga. The 2016 Mariners-affiliated team also won nine straight. Jackson won titles in both those years.

7 facts about Jackson's current 7-game spree (outscoring opponents 50-29):

*15 runs scored in the first inning

*7 double-plays turned and 5 outfield assists

*5 players with 4+ XBH (Varsho, Hernandez, P. Smith, Chisholm, Ellis)

*4 saves by 4 different pitchers (Kohn, Ginkel, Aguilar, McCanna)

*2 quality starts (Peacock, Payamps)

*2 come-from-behind wins

*1 last-at-bat win





































