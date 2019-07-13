Eight Straight: Baez Blasts Generals Past Barons and Rain, 6-3

July 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, clubbed their way to a win on Saturday, beating the Birmingham Barons 6-3 at The Ballpark at Jackson in a rain-shortened, five-inning contest. The Generals (53-40) used a pair of homers by outfielder Jeffrey Baez to put up the difference-making runs in their eighth straight win, taking their third straight game from Birmingham (41-51).

Matt Peacock (6-3, 2.73 ERA) gave up a first-inning run to the Barons on a two-out RBI single to Ti'Quan Forbes, but left fielder Jamie Westbrook fielded the ball quickly and fired a dart to third base to throw out runner Gavin Sheets to end the inning. Peacock allowed another two-out run in the second, when an RBI knock by Laz Rivera plated Birmingham's second run for a 2-0 lead. Peacock retired the next seven men in a row before walking Alfredo Gonzalez in the fifth, who later scored on an RBI single from Luis Basabe to bring the Barons within 4-3. Peacock's 74 pitches through five frames featured nine groundball outs, keeping the Birmingham bats from doing damage in chunks.

Offensively, Jackson's most important runs came primarily from the hands of Jeffrey Baez. After homering on Friday night, the veteran outfielder homered in his first at-bat against Lincoln Henzman (2-4, 4.96 ERA) with a man aboard to tie the game at 2-2 in the second inning on Saturday. Henzman retired the next five men in order before a walk and a fielder's choice put a man aboard with two outs in the fourth. This time, Baez cranked a line drive that just cleared the 24-foot wall in left field for a two-run shot, breaking the 2-2 to put the Generals in front against a quickly darkening sky. The Generals came to bat with a one-run lead in the fifth and quickly made it larger, as Drew Ellis notched a two-run single to make the margin 6-3 before the tarp was called for.

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Barry's impact on the region, the Generals and Barons have agreed to change their schedules for the next three days. Jackson and Birmingham will play a double-header beginning at 2:05pm CT on Sunday afternoon, after which the Barons will depart because of the expected weather. Once the series concludes on Sunday evening, the Generals will have three days off before playing at Montgomery on Thursday, while Birmingham will have three days to recharge before hosting Tennessee.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

2:05 pm CT Sunday (7/14) vs. Birmingham Barons (double-header)

The Ballpark at Jackson - Jackson, Tenn.

Game 1: RHP Emilio Vargas (1-2, 5.44 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Tomshaw (3-4, 2.81 ERA)

Game 2: Pitchers TBA

BROADCAST: Jackson Generals Baseball Network

BUY TICKETS

UP AND COMING AT

THE BALLPARK:

July 22-26:

Generals vs. Mississippi Braves (AA, Atlanta Braves)

...featuring

Belly Buster Monday (July 22) and Thursday Dollar Night (July 25)!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.