Showboats, Memphis Wrestling to Tag up Saturday

April 9, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The long history and tradition of professional wrestling will be celebrated by the Memphis Showboats on Saturday when the Showboats host the Houston Roughnecks at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Join the Showboats and Memphis Wrestling for Showboats Showdown where the gridiron meets the squared circle for an electrifying "only in Memphis" entertainment experience.

There will be pregame matches inside the stadium featuring the stars of Memphis Wrestling, as well as in-game promotions with Memphis Wrestling talent. A special Main Event at halftime will take place as well. Memphis Wrestling's reigning Memphis Heritage Champion, GunShow, is slated to appear as a featured participant.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 Memphis Showboats season are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

