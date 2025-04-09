United Football League Announces Week Two Players of the Week

April 9, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League has announced its Week Two Players of the Week. St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback Manny Wilkins earned Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Arlington Renegades punter Marquette King was named Special Teams Player of the Week. Michigan Panthers cornerback DJ Miller was tabbed as the Ortho Defensive Player of the Week.

OFFENSE: QB, Manny Wilkins, St. Louis Battlehawks

Wilkins led the Battlehawks to victory over the San Antonio Brahmas this past Sunday, earning his first UFL Player of the Week award. The former Arizona State Sun Devil passed for 162 yards, going 12-for-16. He also led the way in rushing with 58 yards on the ground. For the season, Wilkins leads the UFL with 452 total yards (pass/rush) and leads all quarterbacks with a 76.3 completion percentage and a 76.3 efficiency rating (76.3). He also ranks No. 3 in the league in passing yards with 351 yards through the air.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders, Sunday, April 13, 3 p.m. ET

SPECIAL TEAMS: P, Marquette King, Arlington Renegades

King recorded his longest punt of the season, a 69-yarder, against the Houston Roughnecks as the Renegades moved to 2-0 on the season. His 69-yard kick is tied for the longest punt in UFL history with San Antonio punter, Brad Wing. King averaged 46.0 yards per punt last week and placed two inside the 20-yard line.

Next Game: at Birmingham Stallions, Friday, April 11, 8 p.m. ET

DEFENSE: CB, DJ Miller, Michigan Panthers

Miller broke a league record for most interceptions (two) in a regular season game Friday against Birmingham. The picks came in crucial moments for the Panthers. Miller's most important interception of the game was a one-handed pick off a pass from Birmingham quarterback Matt Corral, with 8:04 left in the game, giving the Panthers the ball back with an opportunity to tie the contest.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas, Sunday, April 13, 12 p.m. ET

Recognized for defending homes against insects and keeping lawns and landscapes clear of weeds and pests, Ortho© is now taking its defensive game to the gridiron as the official sponsor of the UFL Defensive Player of the Week Award.

The Ortho© brand is under the umbrella of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The brand has a longtime reputation of aligning with key players within the sports and entertainment industry, which has included sponsorships with NASCAR and Biffle's Roush Fenway.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.