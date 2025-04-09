Arlington Punter Marquette King Named Week Two Special Teams Player of the Week by the UFL

April 9, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League has revealed its standout performers from Week Two of the 2025 season, and Arlington Renegades punter Marquette King has been named Special Teams Player of the Week following a dominant showing in the Renegades' victory over the Houston Roughnecks.

King, a veteran known for his powerful leg and elite placement skills, delivered a performance that was both technically precise and historically significant. His 69-yard punt against the Roughnecks not only flipped the field but also tied the longest punt in UFL history, matching San Antonio punter Brad Wing's record-setting kick. The massive boot highlighted a day in which King averaged 46.0 yards per punt and strategically pinned the Roughnecks deep, landing two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Beyond the stats, King's ability to control field position was a critical factor in helping Arlington improve to a 2-0 record on the season. With the Renegades engaged in a tightly contested battle, King's consistency and power gave his team the edge in special teams.

As the season continues, King is proving why he's one of the league's top punters - not just with distance, but with game-changing precision and poise under pressure.

Up Next

The Renegades' next game is on Friday, April 11, at 7 p.m. CT on FOX, when they face the Birmingham Stallions on the road at Protective Stadium.

