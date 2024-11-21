Showboats Announce 2025 Game Themes

November 21, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats' 2025 schedule will be released in the coming weeks. But prior to that, the team has announced themes for each of its five home games.

The Showboats' first home game of the year will be filled with pageantry and fun as we celebrate the home opener. 2025 marks the first time Memphis has had a professional football team play a third consecutive season, and the Showboats are going to make it a grand celebration.

The other four home-game themes are in no particular order, but each promises to be fun for fans and family-friendly.

Hats off to Heroes: The Showboats are proud to be associated with local military bases, veteran's groups and first responders. With a thankful heart, the team will honor those who protect and serve our community and our nation throughout the game.

Champions Day: Throughout the entire year, the City of Memphis has seen tremendous success in all sports at all age levels. The Showboats will be celebrating the champions of the past year, including the winning teams in elementary school, middle school, high school and college. If your team has won a championship at any level, we will honor and celebrate you on this day.

Showboats Showdown: Memphis + Wrestling = Fun! Memphis and the Mid-South have a long and storied history in professional wrestling. The Showboats will celebrate that history with the Showboats Showdown.

Showboats Throwback: The team will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Showboats' playoff berth following the 1985 USFL season. The Showboats will throw it all the way back with custom sideline gear, helmet designs, scoreboard graphics and merchandise. Fans of the 1980s Showboats squads won't want to miss this.

While the Showboats have announced themes for the five home games, that is certainly not all that will happen during the 2025 season. There are plans for giveaways, fireworks, flyovers and more.

Season tickets start at just $100 and are available now by visiting theufl.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.